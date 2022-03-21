SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $112.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.31. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.10 and a 52 week high of $115.66.
