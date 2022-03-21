SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 861 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $82,667,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 44.7% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.4% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $340.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $346.16 and its 200-day moving average is $363.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $282.43 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $355.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

