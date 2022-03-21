SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Invests $204,000 in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 228.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,960,000 after buying an additional 895,728 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 28.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,351,000 after buying an additional 486,471 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 276.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 546,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,206,000 after buying an additional 401,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 64.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 708,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,611,000 after buying an additional 278,272 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $70.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average of $70.17. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

