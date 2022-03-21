Sequent Asset Management LLC Buys 1,380 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,613,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,145,087,000 after buying an additional 61,835 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,318,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,340,000 after buying an additional 102,311 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 752.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,038,000 after buying an additional 2,717,941 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,538,000 after buying an additional 1,530,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Masco by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,605,000 after purchasing an additional 223,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.40. 90,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,953. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.59 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average of $62.10.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Masco’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

MAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.27.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

