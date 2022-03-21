Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SMTC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Semtech from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.27.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Semtech has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Semtech’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,146 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

