Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Semtech from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.27.

Semtech stock opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01. Semtech has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.49.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Semtech will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $261,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,146. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Semtech by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Semtech by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Semtech by 5.0% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Semtech by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

