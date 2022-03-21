Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Semtech from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.27.
Semtech stock opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01. Semtech has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.49.
In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $261,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,146. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Semtech by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Semtech by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Semtech by 5.0% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Semtech by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.
About Semtech (Get Rating)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
