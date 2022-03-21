Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes $502,000 Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Stolper Co increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 35,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, President Bruce N. Alpert purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $24.56 on Monday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $27.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

