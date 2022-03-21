Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes $42,000 Position in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

CTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Innovid in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Innovid in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Innovid from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of CTV stock opened at $6.72 on Monday. Innovid Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.30.

Innovid Corp. operates as a connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. It offers marketer solutions, such as connected TV advertising, Ad serving, creative management, advertising measurement, and identity resolution; publisher solutions; and creative Ad authoring tools. The company serves brands, agencies, and publishers in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

