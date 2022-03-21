Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes $191,000 Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter worth $65,917,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter worth $30,993,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 112.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 420,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,937,000 after acquiring an additional 222,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,711,000 after acquiring an additional 82,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 25.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 341,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,800,000 after acquiring an additional 70,245 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $43.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.44. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $61.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Trust news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.45 per share, with a total value of $778,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (Get Rating)

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.