Segantii Capital Management Ltd Has $429,000 Stake in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.12% of Aurora Acquisition worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,515,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,480,000. 60.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Acquisition stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $11.11.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

