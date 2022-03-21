Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Sold by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,106,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,854,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,539,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,062,000 after purchasing an additional 86,072 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after buying an additional 158,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,430,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,857,000 after buying an additional 53,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.94. 452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.21. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

