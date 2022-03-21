Scotiabank Trims MDA (TSE:MDA) Target Price to C$20.00

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MDA from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday.

MDA stock opened at C$11.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -69.25. MDA has a twelve month low of C$8.24 and a twelve month high of C$18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.77.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

