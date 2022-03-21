Science 37 (SNCE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of SNCE opened at $5.92 on Monday. Science 37 has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth $3,175,000. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.
Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.
