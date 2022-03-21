Sciencast Management LP Trims Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Sciencast Management LP trimmed its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,963 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELY has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

ELY opened at $24.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.94.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

