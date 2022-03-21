Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 17,477 Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,305,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,696,000 after acquiring an additional 609,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Livent by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,086,000 after purchasing an additional 101,819 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Livent by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,456,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,777,000 after purchasing an additional 58,439 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Livent by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,327,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after purchasing an additional 345,229 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Livent by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,205,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,970,000 after purchasing an additional 321,470 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $24.32 on Monday. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,216.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.02.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LTHM shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

