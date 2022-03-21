Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTOR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 92,942.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 18.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 434,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 66,380 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 3.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $26,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $35.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26. Meritor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $36.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Meritor had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTOR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

