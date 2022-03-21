Sciencast Management LP Invests $370,000 in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,522 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth $25,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 103.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 10.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $26.55 on Monday. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

RRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.81.

Range Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.