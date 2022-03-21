Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 6,283 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,283 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 567.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,638,000 after acquiring an additional 603,872 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,573,000 after purchasing an additional 275,735 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 285.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,415,000 after purchasing an additional 216,295 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,848,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 80.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after acquiring an additional 169,617 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $46.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $43.03 and a one year high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

FFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $89,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,212 shares of company stock worth $785,094 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.