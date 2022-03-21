Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Shares in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 406.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

