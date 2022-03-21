Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 34,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,919,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,944,000 after purchasing an additional 177,994 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,470. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.28. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.77 and a 52 week high of $51.33.

