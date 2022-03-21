Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% in the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $36.60. 4,951,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,121,343. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.58. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

