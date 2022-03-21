Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors cut its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned about 0.25% of Saratoga Investment worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth $215,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 27.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 2.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 11.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 12.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $27.10 on Monday. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $327.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

