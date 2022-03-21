Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €13.60 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($14.95) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EOAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.19) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.05) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($16.48) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($13.74) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.74) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.29 ($13.50).

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €10.71 ($11.77) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.37. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($11.87).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

