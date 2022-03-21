SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $15.06. Approximately 440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 875,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $559.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 9,946.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 882.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

