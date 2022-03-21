Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
SFE opened at $4.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.00.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safeguard Scientifics (SFE)
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.