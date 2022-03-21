Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

SFE opened at $4.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 3,550.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,473 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

