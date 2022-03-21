Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.91. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $63.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.53.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.36%.
Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
