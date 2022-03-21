Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.91. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $63.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 21.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $945,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 39,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 10.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,788 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

