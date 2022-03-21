Sabal Trust CO Sells 1,112 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sabal Trust CO decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 14.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,400,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.02. The company has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.