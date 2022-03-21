Sabal Trust CO Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sabal Trust CO cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,885 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 3.2% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $50,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $54.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $306.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

