Sabal Trust CO Invests $205,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 18,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $136.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.72 and a 200 day moving average of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.17%.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,392,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

