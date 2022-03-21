Sabal Trust CO Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sabal Trust CO increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $154.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.04 and a 200 day moving average of $152.20. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.17 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

