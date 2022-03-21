Sabal Trust CO Increases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 50,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,488,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,187,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,514,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT stock traded up $9.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $406.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,617. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $344.80 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $405.61 and its 200-day moving average is $425.01.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.