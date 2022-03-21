Sabal Trust CO Has $25.23 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $25,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,160,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,060. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.29%.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

