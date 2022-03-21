Sabal Trust CO Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sabal Trust CO reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $426.18. 4,913,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,642. The company has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $403.28 and its 200 day moving average is $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

