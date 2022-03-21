Sabal Trust CO Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.5% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $39,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,627,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.10. 22,981,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,618,522. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $413.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.