Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,627,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,322 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.96% of Vontier worth $50,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vontier by 661.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Chad R bought a new position in Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

In other news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 8,500 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $24.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Vontier Profile (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.