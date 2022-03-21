Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,945,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 359,009 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $146,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KIM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.02. 6,254,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,939,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $25.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

Kimco Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.