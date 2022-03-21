Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 85,702 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,702 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Snowflake worth $97,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNOW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after buying an additional 2,144,156 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 1,317.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,844,000 after buying an additional 1,904,908 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 227.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,123,000 after buying an additional 1,396,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Loop Capital raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.63.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW opened at $222.85 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.50 and its 200 day moving average is $310.25.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

