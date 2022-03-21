Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,526 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 341,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $84,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,126,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,091. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.80. The company has a market capitalization of $90.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.21 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

