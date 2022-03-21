Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 24,286 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,286 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $85,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GS opened at $345.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.72 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Several research firms have commented on GS. Bank of America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

