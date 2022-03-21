Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 153,835 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,835 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Morgan Stanley worth $106,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 12,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.76.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $94.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.04. The stock has a market cap of $170.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

