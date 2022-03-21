Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 38,029 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.94% of Lear worth $102,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 96.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.73.

NYSE LEA opened at $144.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $127.91 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

