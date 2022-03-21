Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 23,782 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 557,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 23,782 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $140,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.04. 2,703,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.27. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.14.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

