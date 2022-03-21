Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 104,859 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,980,838 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 104,859 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $128,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 31.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,719,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,933,000 after purchasing an additional 190,748 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $81.22. The firm has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 21.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

