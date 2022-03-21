Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $58.09 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,770 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Deere & Company worth $58,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.59.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $413.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $377.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.69. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $414.93. The firm has a market cap of $126.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

