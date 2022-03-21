Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $319.42 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $319,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Linde by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,398,000 after buying an additional 289,664 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Linde by 90.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,165,000 after buying an additional 33,149 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 9.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 6.4% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $311.66. 3,231,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,369. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $264.12 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.93%.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

