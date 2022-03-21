Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $259.54 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,624,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,733 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for about 0.4% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $259,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Simon Property Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,215,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,639,000 after acquiring an additional 120,432 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 28.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.84. 3,962,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,501. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.68 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

