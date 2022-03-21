Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $161.87 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $161,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $79,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock traded up $16.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,405.23. The company had a trading volume of 147,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,975. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,094.98 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,433.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,492.76.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

