Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $151.93 Million Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,359,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,259,943 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $151,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,198,000 after acquiring an additional 947,757 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,649,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,759,000 after acquiring an additional 221,992 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 160,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 109,815 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,281,000 after acquiring an additional 63,658 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $694,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly O’hanlon sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $71,390.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $347,510 and sold 54,942 shares worth $1,607,845. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UNVR. StockNews.com raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Shares of UNVR stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $32.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,192. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $33.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.22.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.