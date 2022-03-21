Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $117.82 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,714 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of SBA Communications worth $117,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $330.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.69 and a 200 day moving average of $340.32. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $264.74 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $376.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.23.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

