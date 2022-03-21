Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,557 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $48,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 869.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $233.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $167.06 and a 52-week high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

